19th District Police Commander Mark Buslik doesn’t know why people randomly harass officers

Posted 3:52 PM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, March 4, 2019

19th District Police Commander Mark Buslik joins John Williams to explain what happened in a police chase yesterday that John witnessed near Wrigley Field. He describes the arrest report on the man, who, unwarranted, harassed officers on patrol.

