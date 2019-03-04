A woman pushes a stroller with a toddler by Wrigley Field, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Chicago. Living near the workplace is one of the unique attractions of playing in a vibrant residential neighborhood like Wrigleyville. For the players and staff who take advantage, it means almost nonexistent commutes, more time with family and a chance to mingle with the surroundings in a way that might not be possible in other cities. For residents, well, you might have a Cub living next door. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
19th District Police Commander Mark Buslik doesn’t know why people randomly harass officers
19th District Police Commander Mark Buslik joins John Williams to explain what happened in a police chase yesterday that John witnessed near Wrigley Field. He describes the arrest report on the man, who, unwarranted, harassed officers on patrol.