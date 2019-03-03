× White Sox Weekly 03/03/19: Moncada to 3rd base, Dylan Cease, and Sox farm system

This week on White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz discuss the Yoan Moncada moving to 3rd base and the impact it can have going forward. Later, Dylan Cease sits down with WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge to discuss the upcoming season, and what it would mean for him to make it to the major leagues this year. Finally to wrap up the show Carm and Harry talk about the Sox farm system in comparison to other organizations around Major League Baseball.