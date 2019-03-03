× Pinch Hitters 03/03/19: Movies that make you tear up… Get the tissues ready!

Jon Hansen is joined by his good friend and movie critic Blake Stubbs to discuss movies that bring a tear to your eye. Examples mentioned include ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’, ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Field Of Dreams’ and more. Grab your nearest tissue box and join the conversation!

What are some movies that always bring a tear to your eye?