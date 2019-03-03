PHOTO: Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film "Field of Dreams," emerge from the cornfield at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, in this undated file photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Pinch Hitters 03/03/19: Movies that make you tear up… Get the tissues ready!
Jon Hansen is joined by his good friend and movie critic Blake Stubbs to discuss movies that bring a tear to your eye. Examples mentioned include ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’, ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Field Of Dreams’ and more. Grab your nearest tissue box and join the conversation!
What are some movies that always bring a tear to your eye?