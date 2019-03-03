× Pinch Hitters 03/03/19: Jon Hansen in for Dave Plier | Full Show Podcast

For the 2nd week in a row, Jon Hansen sits in for Dave Plier! This week on the show Blake Stubbs returns to talk about sad movies. What are some movies that always get you to shed a tear? Roger Badesch, Curtis Koch, Jon and Blake share theirs and take listener calls and texts. Later have you ever stolen something? Wanna get it off your chest? Jon and the late night crew talk it out and clear the air! Finally Dave Schwan joins Jon to talk presidents, and history to wrap up the show!