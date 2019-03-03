Highlights: Illinois 81 – Northwestern 76 – 3/3/19

Posted 10:51 PM, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42PM, March 3, 2019

Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) drives to the basket along the baseline against the defense of Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)

Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini – March 3, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

