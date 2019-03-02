× The Patti Vasquez Show 03.01.19 | Binge and Uncork with Susan Danenberg, Elliot Serrano and more join our Finally Friday panel discussion and more..

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

We binge and uncork on Netflix Original Sex Education with Wine Expert Susan Daneneberg. Though the show is funny, awkward and everything in between Susan says surprisingly there’s a great amount of real life lessons to be learned from the show.

Author Alex Kotlowotz calls in to tell us all about his book latest book An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago. The book follows the lives of individuals who have emerged from the violence and whose stories capture the capacity–and the breaking point–of the human heart and soul. Kotlowotz says his recent focus on stories of less privileged residents in Chicago was inspired by unfair experiences he witness during a trip to Atlanta.

Elliott Serrano joins us in the studio for out for our weekly, Finally Friday panel.

Speaking Finally Friday, Erik Elk, Dave Lundy and Kenneth Jakubowski also join the conversation as we discuss the final two mayoral candidates, marijuana legalization and more.

It wouldn’t be a Friday without our ‘What’s That From?’ segment. Can you guess what ’80s classic script we got our hands on .

Plus, our callers are telling us something good.

Keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter @PattiVasquezChi