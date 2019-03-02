OTL #646: Automatic voter registration problems, The Secret History of Freddie Roulette, Winter Tavern Tour visits The Lantern

Lake Forest's The Lantern bar is the next stop on the Outside the Loop Winter Tavern Tour.

Mike Stephen discusses some of the issues with the implementation of the state’s automatic voter registration law, learns the Secret History of local Blues lap steel guitar player Freddie Roulette, and drops by The Lantern in Lake Forest for another stop on the OTL Winter Tavern Tour.  This week’s local music is brought to you by Boyo Talk.

