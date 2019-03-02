Nick Digilio 03.01.19: McDonald’s Global Menu, Best Burgers and Grilled Cheeses in Chicago, Terrible Jobs Celebrities Had, Jimmy Stewart, Friday Features

Posted 12:38 PM, March 2, 2019, by

Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ Best Burgers In Chicago

Hour 2:
+ Best Burgers Continued
+ Best Grilled Cheeses In Chicago

Hour 3:
+ Terrible Jobs That Celebrities Had Before They Were Famous
+ Jimmy Stewart’s Best Movies

Hour 4:
+ Friday Features

