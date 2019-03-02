× Nick Digilio 03.01.19: McDonald’s Global Menu, Best Burgers and Grilled Cheeses in Chicago, Terrible Jobs Celebrities Had, Jimmy Stewart, Friday Features

Hour 1

+ Show Start

+ Best Burgers In Chicago

Hour 2:

+ Best Burgers Continued

+ Best Grilled Cheeses In Chicago

Hour 3:

+ Terrible Jobs That Celebrities Had Before They Were Famous

+ Jimmy Stewart’s Best Movies

Hour 4:

+ Friday Features

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)