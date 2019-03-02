× Matt Bubala Full Show 3-2-19

It’s the first week of March, so the Matt Bubala crew was hoping for some warm temps, but Roger keeps us updated on some predicted snow flurries. To cope with the stress of winter, we order pizza! At 1:30 a.m, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago, Ward Miller joins us to discuss Chicago’s most endangered landmarks. Throughout the show we talk about passport renewals, SpaceX news, listeners share tips on curing Matt’s voice, Bryce Harper’s contract and salary caps. Tune in for the full conversation.