× It’s A Wrap for Star Wars Episode IX

EPISODE IX filming is complete and J.J. Abrams made his first comments since the shooting wrapped at a recent charity event. We analyze what J.J. had to say and dive deep into STAR WARS references from the Abrams-produced ABC series “Lost”. Is anxiety for the reveals of the Episode IX title and trailer getting to be a little tiresome? We discuss! Also, we review recent interview highlights with Episode IX newcomers Naomi Ackley and Richard E. Grant. Star Wars actors and references populated the Academy Awards this year and we rundown everything we noticed in the network broadcast of the show. STAR WARS ALWAYS is an amazing new trailer compiling footage from every Star Wars film, and we provide a full review of this Topher Grace/Jeff Yorkes produced tribute to the Saga. The RFR Voice Mail Hotline is packed with great listener feedback leading us to discuss and debate such diverse topics like The Clone Wars revival, Episode IX speculation, the Mace Windu/Palpatine confrontation from REVENGE OF THE SITH and more.