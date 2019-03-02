× 9 Chicago landmarks are at risk

Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss buildings in Chicago that have urgent needs. Two on his list are the State of Illinois building in the Loop and 19 to-be consolidated Roman Catholic churches. Not all of the properties in the city are landmark properties, Ward says. The one exception on their list is Laramie State Bank. Located in the Austin neighborhood, this building is a designed landmark that has fallen into foreclosure. Wards says that “even landmarks occasionally need help even though most of them are not landmark properties.” Generally, buildings along the lakefront don’t have issues, but Ward says it goes on a case by case basis. Ward explains “the only real way to protect buildings in Chicago is to give it a landmark destination.” Tune in to the full conversation as he answers listener questions and discusses Jackson Park, museum parks, and more!