Wintrust Business Lunch 3/1/19: The Business Expectations of The Next Mayor, High Value Employees, & Cubs Valued at $2.15B

Posted 1:03 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, March 1, 2019

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

We are one stop closer to getting a new Mayor of Chicago, but the tech/startup/business community isn’t super excited about either candidate. Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis looked to how the transition to the new Mayor will have a different business feel from Mayor Emanuel. Tom Gimbel is looking at the high-value employees that businesses need to manage, Robert Channick has the numbers and explained the $2.15 billion evaluation of the Chicago Cubs, and Front Row Phyllis is looking forward to the Spring entertainment scene.

 

