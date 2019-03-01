Wintrust Business Lunch 3/1/19: The Business Expectations of The Next Mayor, High Value Employees, & Cubs Valued at $2.15B
We are one stop closer to getting a new Mayor of Chicago, but the tech/startup/business community isn’t super excited about either candidate. Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis looked to how the transition to the new Mayor will have a different business feel from Mayor Emanuel. Tom Gimbel is looking at the high-value employees that businesses need to manage, Robert Channick has the numbers and explained the $2.15 billion evaluation of the Chicago Cubs, and Front Row Phyllis is looking forward to the Spring entertainment scene.