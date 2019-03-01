× WGN Nightside with Co-Hosts Dave Plier & Elliott Bambrough of WGN-TV’s ‘Chicago’s Best: Paul Shaffer, Kevin Matthews, LaRoyce Hawkins, Will County Brewing Company

Co-hosts Dave Plier and Elliot Bambrough from WGN-TV’s ’Chicago’s Best’ , along with Andrea Darlas and Michael Heidemann welcome Radio legend Kevin Matthews to talk about this Sunday’s benefit to support Chicago’s Keep on Keeping On Foundation, music icon Paul Shaffer joins Dave to talk about life after late night and his three decade-long journey as music producer of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony. Jamie Albert from Will County Brewing Company shares their newest brews called ’Saturday Morning Cartoons’ with flavors that will take you back to your favorite childhood cereals. Then, just as all three Dick Wolf Chicago-produced TV shows have been renewed, LaRoyce Hawkins from NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ joins us LIVE in studio to hang out and celebrate!