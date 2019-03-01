Video: Dave Eanet trains for the American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb

Dave Eanet talks about the American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb including his training regimen, why he participates, tips for the day of the climb, and his favorite part of the climb.

