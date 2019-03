× The Top Five@5 (03/01/19): Sen. Ted Cruz slams Amazon, Kellyanne Conway defends President Trump again, Roger Daltrey turns 75, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, March 1st, 2019:

Sen. Ted Cruz criticized Amazon at CPAC for planning a new HQ in New York City. Kellyanne Conway appears on “America’s Newsroom” to defend President Trump for saying he takes the word of Kim Jong Un, who pleaded ignorance on the torture and death of Otto Warmbier. “The Who’s” front-man Roger Daltrey turns 75, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!