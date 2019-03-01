The Steve Cochran Show has accepted the Smash SMARD Challenge to #SaveBabyNash from Marc Silverman. SMARD is a terrible disease and they need YOUR help to raise $3 million to fund Nationwide Children’s Hospital Gene Therapy Research. We nominated our friends at WGN TV Ana Belaval, Lourdes Duarte and Erin McElroy. Gene therapy is a well documented treatment for this disease in animal models. The plan is to translate this promising data into a human clinical trial. You can donate HERE to help #SaveBabyNash!
Video: The Steve Cochran Show takes the Smash SMARD Challenge
-
What are the challenges of opening a small business that sells a product that people aren’t familiar with?
-
A Chicago company is changing the way we see things. Literally
-
VIDEO: The Steve Cochran Show Pitching Challenge: Who can throw a baseball the fastest?
-
Mayoral Candidate Susana Mendoza: “The future of the city is at stake.”
-
How can small businesses easily connect with their customers?
-
-
Ballot signature challenges for mayoral candidates in Chicago
-
A new pizza restaurant and art gallery is bringing a positive surge of energy to Chatham
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 12.19.18: A no gift Christmas
-
What does it take to maintain a bakery that uses only heritage grains?
-
Coach Jeremy Colliton on the power play: “We were close to turning the corner.”
-
-
What can we do as a community to make sure everyone has proper healthcare?
-
Previewing the 2019 golf season with Vince Pellegrino of the Western Golf Association
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 11.26.18: Blizzards, power outages and school closings