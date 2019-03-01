Video: The Steve Cochran Show takes the Smash SMARD Challenge

The Steve Cochran Show has accepted the Smash SMARD Challenge to #SaveBabyNash from Marc Silverman.  SMARD is a terrible disease and they need YOUR help to raise $3 million to fund Nationwide Children’s Hospital Gene Therapy Research. We nominated our friends at WGN TV Ana Belaval, Lourdes Duarte and Erin McElroy. Gene therapy is a well documented treatment for this disease in animal models. The plan is to translate this promising data into a human clinical trial. You can donate HERE to help #SaveBabyNash!

