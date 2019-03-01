× The Ross K. MacNeill Foundation celebrates “More Birthdays for Kids”

Friend of the show, Kim MacNeil, from the Ross K. MacNeill Foundation stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about their event taking place on Friday, March 8th from 7-11p at Knollwood Club in Lake Forest. The fundraiser will be hosted by Brian McCaskey, Vice President of the Chicago Bears. Brian, who shares the same birthday as Ross, is honored to celebrate Ross with an evening dedicated to his strength and smile. This will also be the launch of the “Ross’s Jeep Wrangler raffle is in partnership with Liberty Auto City in Libertyville, IL. At 6 years old, Ross told his mom, “You can’t wear orange and be unhappy.” An orange Jeep was Ross’ dream car and he hoped to drive one to college. In 2012, Ross and his sister bought a cheerful orange Jeep for their mom on Mother’s Day. Tickets for the coveted orange Jeep are $33 to play off the 33 extensive upgrades to the Jeep. The raffle drawing will be in September, which is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. The March 8th Casino Night themed fundraiser commemorates what would have been Ross’ 17th Birthday and the goal for the event and Jeep raffle is to raise $1,000,000 to invest in pediatric brain cancer research.

To purchase tickets you can visit their website HERE.