The Patti Vasquez Show 02.28.19 | Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis, Verizon Wireless Public Relations Manager Andy Choi, and DB Sweeney joins the conversation

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

We’re talking the Chicago mayoral race, Micheal Cohen’s testimony before Congress, and more.

Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis joins us in the studio to give us his Cartoon Round-up. Do you remember the old duck and cover? Well, Scott says we’re not too far from the old days. Check out why he thinks ‘duck and cover’ is making a comeback here.

Tonight’s tech guru is Verizon Wireless Public Relations Manager Andy Choi. Andy gives us an inside scoop on what’s to come at Verizon. Can you say 5G? Plus, he gives us some tech tips for traveling in this cold weather.

Actor DB Sweeney calls in to tells us more about Honor Flight Chicago’s 8th Annual Law Enforcement Hockey Classic in Bensenville, IL where police officers and military personnel go head to head. The annual hockey game helps raise money to send U.S veterans to DC for a day. Get your tickets to the game here.

It’s Theater Thursday! Porchlight Theater Artistic Director Michael Weber talks Cole Porter’s “Can-Can,” ICONS Gala, and Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Check out the latest happenings at Porchlight Theater here.

We check in with CNN Analyst Renato Mariotti as he talks to us about the latest with Michael Cohen and the charges against President Trump. Mariotti says he suspects there is more evidence than we know.

Representative Jaime Andrade and Political Strategist Dave Feller joins us in the studio to talk city politics, General Assembly issues and more.

As always we cap the show telling our somethings good. Be sure to call in at the end of the show every week and tell us something good at 312-981-7200.

