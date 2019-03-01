× The Opening Bell 3/1/19: 401(k) Reminders That Ease Your Savings Stress

March has arrived so Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) previewed the month ahead with market factors to keep an eye out for and the reminder about 401(k) tips that we can start early and see payoffs down the line. Steve Grzanich then checked in with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) to walk through some drama developing in the airline industry with United Airlines and Expedia as Brian shared the story that has the potential to leave a lasting impact on the way we shop for flights.