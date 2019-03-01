The John Williams NewsClick: No Manny, No Bryce, but for what price?
-
White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn on the club not signing prized free agent Manny Machado and what it means moving forward
-
White Sox Weekly (2/2/19): Will the hot stove ever come out of a deep freeze?
-
Powell: Spring Training Notebook Day 1 — Pitchers And Catchers Report; MachadoWatch Continues
-
Reports: Manny Machado signs with Padres for $300 million over 10 years
-
Powell: After Missing On Manny Machado, It’s Time For The White Sox To Move On
-
-
Powell at the Park, Episode 24: Sorting Through The Manny Machado White Sox Rumors
-
Powell: Spring Training Notebook — Are The White Sox Ready To Start Winning?, A Michael Kopech Update, And Cole Hamels Talks Bryce Harper And Manny Machado
-
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell: “Maybe teams are just smarter about the contracts they give out”
-
NBCSN Sox Insider Chuck Garfien on the possibility of a big splash signing: “They’re doing all they can to make it happen”
-
White Sox Weekly: Scott Merkin, SoxFest Preview, Michael Carbonaro & more…
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.19.19: Goodbye Manny Machado, Jussie Smollett developments, and a MAGA hat at the auto show
-
White Sox Weekly (02/16/19): Spring Training Preview & Contest Winner Tom Petermann
-
White Sox Weekly (02/09/19): Don Cooper Talks About The New MLB Rule Changes