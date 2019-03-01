The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/01/19): The Politics of Parades, Lori Lightfoot on Toni Preckwinkle, Ephialtes in the Modern Day, and more…

Posted 1:05 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, March 1, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 17: An antique car sports a vanity license plate naming a county in Ireland before the start of the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Tens of thousands took advantage of record high temperatures and sunny weather to attend the city's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way(03/01/19): From behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass explores the Chicago political tradition of marching in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and how it will look this year as the city prepares for a mayoral run-off between Lori Lightfoot & Toni Preckwinkle. Ald. Scott Waguespack(Chi-32nd) explains how the Ald. Ed Burke uses the arcane “Rule 14” to impose his political will and protect is financial interests. Plus, Kasso looks at how history treats those that turn on their own people.

Follow @John_Kass

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.