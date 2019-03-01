× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/01/19): The Politics of Parades, Lori Lightfoot on Toni Preckwinkle, Ephialtes in the Modern Day, and more…

The Chicago Way(03/01/19): From behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass explores the Chicago political tradition of marching in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and how it will look this year as the city prepares for a mayoral run-off between Lori Lightfoot & Toni Preckwinkle. Ald. Scott Waguespack(Chi-32nd) explains how the Ald. Ed Burke uses the arcane “Rule 14” to impose his political will and protect is financial interests. Plus, Kasso looks at how history treats those that turn on their own people.

