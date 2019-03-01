× Stan Hays Has a NEW Book AND Operation BBQ Relief READY for 2019!

Operation BBQ Relief Co-Founder and CNN Hero Stan Hays joins Dane “On The Road” live from Sobe Wine and Food. Hear as Stan fills us in on new book coming soon, challenges met in 2018 and excitement of being part of Beachside BBQ. Listen as Stan talks about new outreach initiatives and ways that OBR is working to be ready to tackle relief for tornadoes, hurricanes and disasters nationwide!

For more information, to pre order the book and to support the great work of OBR check out www.operationbbqrelief.org