× Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (03/01/19): Jim Andrews Band

The Jim Andrews Band joins Roe & Anna for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday’

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3601178/roe-conn-jim-andrews-band-live-music-friday_2019-03-01-213418.64kmono.mp3

Jim Andrews is a singer/songwriter that originates from the Chicagoland area. He started playing guitar at the age of 7 and honed his craft with the support of his family. He spent a lot of time playing at church, family gatherings and private events early on, getting his feet wet in the entertainment scene. He graduated to a full band where he got his first real taste of performing original music and has been hooked ever since.

Jim’s music has a country root with a rock flavor. Some of his influences include The Eagles, Allman Brothers, Billy Joel, Marty Robbins and Travis Tritt. He has a unique way of blending different genres to create a sound that gives his music a little something more.

Jim’s resume includes private parties, bars and benefits as well as being direct support for artists like Drake Bell, James McCoy Taylor and Blue Oyster Cult. He makes regular trips to Nashville to perform and is currently working on a 6 song EP. — www.JimAndrewsMusic.net