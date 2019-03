× Roe Conn Full Show (03/01/19): Showtime’s Mark McKinnon gives us the latest from Washington, after Michael Cohen’s testimony on Capitol Hill, his attorney Mike Monico joins us in-studio, a Top Five@5 you wont believe, and more…

On the Friday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Kevin Powell fills-in for Anna. Showtime’s Mark McKinnon drops by to preview this week’s episode of “The Circus”. Susie Sunshine tells us what’s happening in the markets. Actor Chazz Palminteri drops in to tell us about the Chicago debut of “A Bronx Tale”. The Jim Andrews Band joins us in-studio for “Live Music Friday’. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!