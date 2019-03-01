Robert Irvine LIVE from South Beach!

Posted 6:19 AM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20AM, March 1, 2019

Dane Neal and Robert Irving

One of America’s favorite TV personalities and an unstoppable force of fitness and food, Robert Irvine joins Dane “On The Road”. Listen as Robert shares the importance of cooking with kids and the next generation of culinary stars. Hear as Robert fills us in on the excitement of the return of hit show Restaurant Impossible and the importance of the program to fans and the Industry. Stay tuned for new products and projects coming up and Robert’s work with great causes for our men and women in uniform.

