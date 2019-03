× President Trump rips Michael Cohen on Twitter for providing testimony before Congress. Cohen’s attorney Mike Monico speaks exclusively to Roe Conn

President Trump attacked Michael Cohen on Twitter after his former lawyer provided testimony about their relationship before Congress. The President accused him of “going rogue” and committing “perjury on a scale not seen before.” Mike Monico, Cohen’s attorney joins The Roe Conn Show to provide a first-hand look on what happened on Capitol Hill.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!