× President Trump comes up short in North Korea. Mark McKinnon breaks down what can happen next for the President.

President Trump’s Vietnam meeting with Kim Jong Un ended with no joint agreement after Kim insisted all US sanctions be lifted on his country. Mark McKinnon from Showtime’s “The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show on Earth” joins The Roe Conn Show to outline what a crazy week it has been for the President.

