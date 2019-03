× Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: “If we want our officers to be the best in the country we have to treat them as such.”

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the Jussie Smollett case and what it meant to the city. In regards to the brothers, they had no deal with the police department and may still be charged as well. He talked about the new police facility and how we need to treat the officers like the world class department we want them to be.