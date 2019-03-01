× How Cresco Labs is expanding the population of Illinois patients who can access medical cannabis in place of pharmaceutical opioid medications

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Jason Erkes, Chief Communications Officer of Cresco Labs. Jason talks about what Cresco Labs does, the passage of the Opioid Alternative Pilot Program, the growing business of medical marijuana, how medical marijuana is looked at as an alternative to opioids, the role that politics plays in their business and the challenge of normalizing and professionalizing the industry in the media.