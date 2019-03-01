× David Hammond LIVE from Spain on Olives, Picasso, Ham and Having Meals in Madrid!

One of our favorite fellow media foodies and culinary travelers David Hammond joins Dane “On The Road” live from Spain. Listen as David fills us in on the Olive industry in Spain and so many different varieties, uses and ways Olives are important in Spain and around the world. Hear about ancient trees, ballooning and Chef inspired experiences as well as David’s thoughts on Madrid’s food scene and his visit to the incredible Pablo Picasso museum!