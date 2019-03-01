× Chef Carl Ruiz on Sobe, Food, Friends, Fans and Riding the Wave of #Ruizing!

Hurricane Carl hits Sobe Wine and Food Fest and Champion Chef Carl Ruiz joins Dane Live from Loews “On The Road”. Hear as Carl shares the unique experience of Sobe WFF and fun for fans of Food Network and Cooking Channel. Listen as Carl talks about favorite TV personalities and why they LOVE this event and what makes it the “Best” in the country. Listen as Carl gives a shout out to local spots worth a visit and the warm and inviting residents who love everything from fine dining dishes to an Orange Julius at the Food Court!