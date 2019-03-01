× Charmane Star on South Beach Food Favorites and Helping Couples with New Book Happy Endings

Star of Stage and Screen, AVH Hall of Famer our friend Charmane Star joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about her recent trip to Miami, favorite stops on the food scene, love for fine dining , BBQ and the All American stars of breakfast, Bacon and Pancakes. Hear as Charmane shares her Hall of Fame career and the excitement of writing new bestselling book “Happy Endings” and the satisfaction of helping to bring couples around the world together!

To get more information or order Charmane’s book go to amazon.com/Happy-Endings-Pictures-Charmane-Star