Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.1.19 | The Magic Door
Today on the Bill and Wendy Show:
Bill reminisces about his time on the classic children’s T.V. show “The Magic Door” and all the different, slightly strange children’s programs you could watch on a Sunday morning.
They also talk about the strange case of a Canadian grocery store that accidentally left their doors open and not a single thing was stolen.
Alexander Zalben has the big news in television , including the finale of the “The Masked Singer”, the new “Deadwood” movie and another “Walking Dead” spin-off.
Plus, Bill and Wendy play the Big Huge Giant Super Celebrity Game with listeners and give away some fabulous prizes.