Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.1.19 | The Magic Door

Posted 12:44 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40PM, March 1, 2019

Today on the Bill and Wendy Show:

Bill reminisces about his time on the classic children’s T.V. show “The Magic Door” and all the different, slightly strange children’s programs you could watch on a Sunday morning.

They also talk about the strange case of a Canadian grocery store that accidentally left their doors open and not a single thing was stolen.

Alexander Zalben has the big news in television , including the finale of the “The Masked Singer”, the new “Deadwood” movie and another “Walking Dead” spin-off.

Plus, Bill and Wendy play the Big Huge Giant Super Celebrity Game with listeners and give away some fabulous prizes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.