× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.1.19 | The Magic Door

Today on the Bill and Wendy Show:

Bill reminisces about his time on the classic children’s T.V. show “The Magic Door” and all the different, slightly strange children’s programs you could watch on a Sunday morning.

They also talk about the strange case of a Canadian grocery store that accidentally left their doors open and not a single thing was stolen.

Alexander Zalben has the big news in television , including the finale of the “The Masked Singer”, the new “Deadwood” movie and another “Walking Dead” spin-off.

Plus, Bill and Wendy play the Big Huge Giant Super Celebrity Game with listeners and give away some fabulous prizes.