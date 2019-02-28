× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/28/19: California Impacting Tech Politics, Asking The Right Retirement Questions, & The Willowbrook Ballroom

Politics are top of mind in Chicago right now, and Ian Sherr explained to Steve Bertrand that politics and tech are at top of mind in California with a new bill that is in the works for the government to learn from our data. Bill Geiger is helping us ask the right questions when we actually make it to the first day of retirement, and Dennis Rodkin is sharing the most important ghost story plaguing the Willowbrook Ballroom.