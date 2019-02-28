× Willie Wilson: ” The person that I endorse will be the next mayor of Chicago”

Now that Willie Wilson is out of the Mayoral race, everyone is anticipating to find out whether he will endorse Lori Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle.

Dr. Wilson dropped by the WGN Skyline Studios to leave everyone still scratching their heads with no inkling.

He did state that “whomever gives more support to the community will be a choice.”

Wilson has a poll setup on his facebook page for everyone to vote for who they want Willie to support. That poll will affect his decision.

