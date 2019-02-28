× uh-PARENT-ly | Dyslexia: identifying and treating the disorder that affects one in five people

People with dyslexia have difficulty reading or interpreting words, letters and other symbols. The disorder is not a reflection of general intelligence, but it can make traditional learning very difficult. Leslie Murphy, certified academic language practitioner at Resourceful Academics, tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos what to look for and how to treat this often-undiagnosed condition.

To help fight dyslexia visit the Brent Sopel Foundation, founded by former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Sopel, who grew up without being diagnosed.

