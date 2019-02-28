× Thought Leader Greg Warsek: Commercial Real Estate Is Having A Field Day

The thriving business scene here in Chicago has helped put many on the map but one of the other industries that has thrived is the commercial real estate scene. Steve Grzanich dove into the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Greg Warsek (SVP and Illinois Market Manager for the Commercial Real Estate Division at Associated Bank) to learn about how landlords are keeping up with trends by large office space renovations, who is bringing this money into the market and the fate of the historic Thompson Center.