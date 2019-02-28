× The Top 5 @ 5 (02/28/19): Trump at Hanoi Press Conference, American Idol returns for second season on ABC, Lady Gaga recap of the Oscars and MORE!

The Top 5 @ 5 for February 28, 2019:

Hear the clips of Trump at Hanoi press conference that has politicians boiling.

American Idol enters it’s 2nd season on a new network.

Lady Gaga visits Jimmy Kimmel show and brings her Oscar and denies claims of dating Bradley Cooper.

Two people were boiling mad as they waited for crab legs at a buffet that led to a crabby situation.

