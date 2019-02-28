The Opening Bell 2/28/19: The Transportation Issues Lightfoot & Preckwinkle Are Focusing On
A large portion of recent business success in the city of Chicago has brought another industry right along with them – commercial real estate. Steve Grzanich discussed that with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader focusing on the shifts and little details of the boom with Greg Warsek (SVP and Illinois Market Manager for the Commercial Real Estate Division at Associated Bank). (At 16:00) The shift then turned to the political side of business with Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at Chicago Tribune) as she previewed the Lightfoot/Preckwinkle runoff election and how a spotlight project will likely be left in the dust as it’s not a top priority for either of the candidates.