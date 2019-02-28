× The Mincing Rascals 02.28.19: The Mayoral Runoff, Michael Cohen’s testimony, a Jussie Smollett cartoon

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They start by sharing their thoughts on the top two mayoral choices, Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle. Then, they judge the Michael Cohen testimony. The Rascals address a cartoon that was taken down by a California newspaper, which featured Jussie Smollett. Scott gives his take on that. And, the Rascals go on to compare the Oscars to the Chicago mayoral race.

Steve recommends “Informer” on Amazon Prime.

John recommends reading Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Eric recommends watching “This is Us” on NBC.

Scott recommends reading Carl Sandburg’s Harvest Poems.