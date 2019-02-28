The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.28.19: The Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper mystery, inside the chambers of the Michael Cohen testimony, student loan forgiveness, the flu

John Williams starts off the show with a clarification for those concerned about the possible romance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Then, Congresswoman Robin Kelly explains what she saw in the chambers during the testimony of Michael Cohen yesterday, compared to what we saw through our TV screens. And, listeners are riddled with hundreds of thousands of dollars of student loan debt. Chicago Bankruptcy Attorney Rae Kaplan joins the show to explain how to find out if you are eligible for student loan forgiveness. Finally, AMITA Health Internist Dr. Sunny Sharma addresses the recent number of flu-related deaths in Illinois.

