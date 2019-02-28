The John Williams NewsClick: Who’s better?
-
Did President Trump direct Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a proposed Moscow project?
-
Michael Cohen to testify at open house hearing! His attorney Mike Monico speaks to Roe & Anna!
-
Listen: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifies before House Oversight and Reform Committee
-
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on Michael Cohen’s testimony: “I thought he came across as credible.”
-
Top Five@5 (02/12/19): Sen. Richard Burr says his patience is wearing thin with Michael Cohen, President Trump calls on Rep. Omar to resign from Congress, Mark Kelly announces he’s running for Senate, and more…
-
-
Mike Monico reacts to being added to Michael Cohen’s legal team: “I’ve had a very busy weekend”
-
Top Five@5 (12/13/18): Senator McCaskill had some choice words for her colleagues, President Trump slams Michael Cohen, Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen, and more…
-
Renato Marriotti breaks down the sentencing of Michael Cohen
-
Top Five@5 (12/14/18): George Papadopoulos wants to run for congress, Michael Cohen lashes out at President Trump, Superman turns 40, a Walmart employee uses a clever way to quit, and more…
-
The president sings “Shallow” for Steve Cochran during his weekly check-in
-
-
Making sense of Michael Cohen’s sentencing with Mike Monico
-
Congresswoman Robin Kelly on questioning Michael Cohen
-
Top Five@5 (11/29/18): Alderman Ed Burke’s office is raided by the FBI, President Trump rips Michael Cohen, Al Gore says Trump is wrong on climate change, and more…