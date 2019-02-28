× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.28.19: I’m going to disagree with you

Amara Enya stopped by the studio and she didn’t disclose who she is going to support in the runoff. She also didn’t disclose her plans for what’s next. Chuck Todd only had a few things to say about Michael Cohen. Senator Durbin is enjoying the Hawks play lately and he’s frustrated with members of congress. Steve gave away half of his Potbelly sandwich yesterday because someone asked for it. Brook Weisbrod stopped by the studio and called Steve out for not knowing how good women’s basketball has gotten.