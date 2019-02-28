× Senator Dick Durbin: “There comes a time when you have to stand up and do what you believe or get the heck out of here.”

Senator Dick Durbin joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the Cohen hearings, the national emergency declaration and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. He says that there comes a time when you have to stand up and do what you believe or get the heck out of here with regards to congress people that don’t stand up for what’s right. He believes he’s had some constructive efforts that have been bipartisan and successful.