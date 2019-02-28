× Roeper Reviews: ‘Leaving Neverland’, ‘Saint Judy’ & ‘Greta’

Leaving Neverland

After premiering to much acclaim (and controversy) at Sundance, this two-part, four-hour documentary about Michael Jackson’s alleged crimes against children will now air on HBO, starting this weekend.

Saint Judy

Legal thriller starring Michelle Monaghan, Common, Alfre Woodard and Alfred Molina. Based on the true story of immigration attorney Judy Wood who changed American asylum law forever.

Greta

Legendary French film actress Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz star in a new twist on the stalker/horror movie.

