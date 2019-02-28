× Roe Conn Full Show (2/28/2019): Michael ‘Man of Steele’ Steele, Willie Wilson endorsement, and MORE.

Due to a late mutated form of the flu virus going around, Anna is unfortunately flu’d out. The sports guy, Kevin Powell fills in with Roe.

MSNBC Analyst and “Man of Steele” Podcast Host, Michael Steele phones in to speak about Trump after absolving Kim of blame in the death of Otto Warmbier.

Willie Wilson shares how he will choose the mayoral candidate that he will endorse.

Meg Riley fills us in at the latest Metra news and Roeper shares his reviews.