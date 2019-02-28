Roe Conn Full Show (2/27/19): Jim Peterik plays #NewsOrRuse, Rep. Raja on Michael Cohen, and more…

Posted 1:32 PM, February 28, 2019, by

Anna Davlantes, Jim Peterik, and Roe Conn (JCarlin/WGN Radio)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, February 27th, 2019:

ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers reports from Hanoi, Vietnam ahead of President Trump’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Real Clear Politics Associate Editor AB Stoddard makes sense of Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling forecasts more cold weather, former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey handicaps the run-off between Lori Lightfoot & Toni Preckwinkle, the Top Five@5 features the best moments from Michael Cohen’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) talks about questioning Michael Cohen, and Jim Peterik from Ides of March plays #NewsOrRuse.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.