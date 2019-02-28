Roe Conn Full Show (2/27/19): Jim Peterik plays #NewsOrRuse, Rep. Raja on Michael Cohen, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, February 27th, 2019:
ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers reports from Hanoi, Vietnam ahead of President Trump’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Real Clear Politics Associate Editor AB Stoddard makes sense of Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling forecasts more cold weather, former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey handicaps the run-off between Lori Lightfoot & Toni Preckwinkle, the Top Five@5 features the best moments from Michael Cohen’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) talks about questioning Michael Cohen, and Jim Peterik from Ides of March plays #NewsOrRuse.
