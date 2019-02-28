× Meet Coleman Balogh, the dancing Lori Lightfoot volunteer whose election dance went viral

Sometimes there’s just nothing left for you to do but dance. Coleman Balogh, a Palos Heights native, decided to bring out his impromptu dance moves during a live shot of WGN-TV’s Erik Runge at Lori Lightfoot’s election night party. Since then, the video went viral. He joined Bill and Wendy in the studio this morning for an interview and told us how it all came about.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

