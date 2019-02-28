× Hoge and Jahns: ESPN’s Matt Bowen At The NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are back with their second episode from the NFL Combine and this time are joined by ESPN analyst Matt Bowen. The guys discuss Matt Nagy’s offense and try to figure out what kind of running back the Bears are looking for in the NFL Draft. Bowen shares his top 10 running backs in the draft and also explains why he thinks safety Adrian Amos might not hit it big in free agency. Listen below!

