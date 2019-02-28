× David Hochberg: What to expect when paying off your mortgage

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial. David explains how listeners can enter their chance to win Team Hochberg’s Free Mortgage Payment Sweepstakes. He also breaks down the pros and cons of paying off your mortgage.

www.56david.com/sweepstakes/

